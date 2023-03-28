In spite of being 'unfit' to own weapons, Nashville shooting suspect 'legally' bought 7 guns prior to attack

John Drake, chief of Police at the Metro Nashville Police Department on Tuesday revealed that 28-year-old Audrey Hale, the suspect behind the Tennessee school attack, legally purchased seven firearms before going on the devastating shooting spree. Talking to the press, Drake revealed that the said firearms were purchased legally from five different stores prior to the tragic attack that claimed the lives of three children and three adults.

According to the BBC, the police chief reported that Hale's family mentioned that the 28-year-old had been receiving treatment for an "emotional disorder" and was unfit to "own weapons."

Watch | Police: Shooter who killed six at Nashville school had maps and manifesto

"Her parents felt she should not own weapons," said Drake, adding that the shooter "had been hiding several weapons within the house."

Police, as per reports, are still attempting to find the motive behind the attack. However, Drake said that the shooter didn't target any particular individual.

(With inputs from agencies)

