Morning news brief: Netanyahu says 13,000 terrorists killed in Gaza; Oscars 2024; and more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Mar 10) asserted that among the nearly 31,000 Palestinians killed during the ongoing Israel conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at least 13,000 were "terrorists".

It was a clean sweep for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards. The film which led the nominations with 13 nods this year, won 7 awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor Oscar.

Russia has reportedly started using a powerful aerial bomb on the frontlines in the Ukraine war, devastating enemy defences big time.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on Monday (March 11) announced his backing for a new legislation regarding end-of-life care, proposing to introduce a draft bill to parliament in May.

