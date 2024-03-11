At least 13,000 of 31,000 Palestinians killed during Gaza war 'terrorists,' claims Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Mar 10) asserted that among the nearly 31,000 Palestinians killed during the ongoing Israel conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at least 13,000 were "terrorists." With this claim, he vowed to continue the offensive in the southern part of the enclave, an action that US President Joe Biden has recently labelled as his "red line."

Casualties of war

As per a Reuters report, while the Gaza health ministry does not provide a breakdown of civilian versus militant casualties, it notes that 72 per cent of those killed were women and children. Furthermore, Hamas disputes Israel's figures for militants, dismissing them as attempts aimed at "fake victories".

Talking to German media company Axel Springer, Netanyahu emphasised the importance of expanding Israel's offensive into Rafah in southern Gaza and said it was key to defeat Hamas.

"We are very close to victory … Once we begin military action against the remaining terror battalions in Rafah, it is only a question of weeks," for the intensive phase of fighting to conclude, he said, as quoted by Bild newspaper.

Biden's 'red line'

This comes as Israel ally United States' President Joe Biden and his advisors have urged Netanyahu in strong terms against launching a major offensive in Rafah without a comprehensive plan for civilian evacuation. Over half of Gaza's 2.3 million population is currently sheltering in the Rafah area.

On Saturday (Mar 9), when asked by MSNBC, whether invasion of Rafah was a red line, Biden stressed the importance of Israel's defense while emphasizing ongoing support.

"It is a red line, but I'm never going to leave Israel. The defence of Israel is still critical. So there's no red line (in which) I'm going to cut off all weapons so they don't have the Iron Dome to protect them," he said.

Netanyahu, in remarks quoted by Politico, affirmed his determination to proceed into Rafah, and said: "You know, I have a red line. You know what the red line is, that October 7 doesn't happen again. Never happens again."

As per Bild, he also claimed that three-quarters of Hamas battalions had been destroyed and cautioned against halting the offensive prematurely, warning that it would allow the militants to regroup.