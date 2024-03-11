'Majority of Israelis support his policies': Netanyahu hits back at Biden

Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the recent comments by United States President Joe Biden that the Israeli prime minister is hurting the nation more than he is helping.

While speaking to Politico during an interview conducted Sunday (Mar 10), Netanyahu said his policies in Gaza are supported by "the overwhelming majority of Israelis," and the actions being taken to destroy the militant group Hamas.

"I don't know what the president (Biden) meant, but if he meant that I lead a policy against the majority of the Israeli public and that it harms Israel's interests, he is wrong on both counts," he said.

The Israeli PM further added, "This is not just my private policy, it is a policy supported by the vast majority of Israelis".

Netanyahu further added that most of the Israelis understand that "if we don't do this, we will return to the October 7 massacre".

The ongoing war started after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented cross-border attack on Israel, killing about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, and official Israeli figures.

Hamas had also taken some 250 people as hostages, some of them were later returned as part of a deal in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

In the aftermath of the October 7 attack, Israel responded with several strikes on Gaza that have killed more than 30,000 people, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Netanyahu underlined Israeli sentiments regarding the Palestinian Authority's involvement in Gaza. He stated, "Once we have eliminated Hamas, the last thing we should do is bring the Palestinian Authority into Gaza, which educates its children in terrorism and finances terrorism."

Delegation of Israeli hostages' families heads to New York

A special delegation of families of hostages will attend the UN Security Council Discussion in New York at the directive of Netanyahu and Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz.

Netanyahu spoke with Katz and wished him success ahead of his trip to New York this evening for the UNSC discussion on the findings of the report on Hamas's severe sex crimes on October 7.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.