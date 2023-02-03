Morning news brief: Netanyahu meets Macron in Paris, Omar ousted from key committee and more

With the Israeli-Palestine conflict at a new high, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met French president Emmanuel Macron and other France's Jewish community in Paris. Republicans removed Democrat Ilhan Omar from the US House Foreign Affairs Committee over her anti-Semitic comments.

Among others, ahead of Blinken's visit to Beijing, the US was tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that has been flying over the continental United States for a couple of days.

Amid a new flareup in Middle East conflict in years, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with French president Emmanuel Macron and other members of France's Jewish community in Paris on Thursday.

The US was tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that has been flying over the continental United States for a couple of days, a senior defence official said Thursday. Senior officials have advised President Joe Biden against shooting it down since the debris might pose a safety threat.

Republicans, who now hold the majority in the House after the midterm elections in November, removed Democrat Ilhan Omar from the US House Foreign Affairs Committee over her anti-Semitic comments.

In a raging speech on Thursday (February 2), Russian President Vladimir Putin promised victory over Ukraine. Putin was speaking at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the Red Army's victory over Nazi Germany in Stalingrad, now known as Volgograd (Stalingrad until 1961).