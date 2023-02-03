Putin vows victory in Ukraine, says Russia can 'answer' countries threatening it

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

In a raging speech on Thursday (February 2), Russian President Vladimir Putin promised victory over Ukraine. Putin was speaking at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the Red Army's victory over Nazi Germany in Stalingrad, now known as Volgograd (Stalingrad until 1961).

During his speech, the Russian president drew parallels between the Soviet Union's fight in World War II and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During his address, Putin said: "Unfortunately, we see that the ideology of Nazism in its modern form and manifestation again directly threatens the security of our country."

Referring to the powerful battle tanks proposed to send by Berlin, Putin said that Germany is "again" threatening Russia as it was during World War II. However, he added that Moscow can "answer" countries threatening it.

He said, "Again and again, we have to repel the aggression of the collective West. It's incredible ... but it's a fact: we are again being threatened with German Leopard tanks with crosses on them."

The Russian president further said that those who draw European countries into a new war with Russia and expect to win, apparently don't understand that a modern war with Russia will be quite different for them.

Putin said that Russia doesn't send tanks to borders but the nation has the means to respond. He added that Russia won't end with the use of "armoured vehicles" and the West must understand that.

