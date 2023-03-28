Nashville resident Audrey Hale, a trans man has been identified as the prime suspect of opening fire at The Covenant School, killing three children and three adults. The shooter had no previous criminal record before going on the killing rampage. In other news, anew study has revealed that China spent a whopping $240 billion to bail out countries who have struggled to repay loans taken for the Belt and Road infrastructure projects.

Nashville police have identified a trans person as the shooter behind America's latest school shooting attack that killed three children and three adults at a Nashville-based educational institution.

From 2008 to 2021, China spent around $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries who have struggled to repay loans taken for the Belt and Road infrastructure projects, a study has revealed.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has called for an increase in the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials to stockpile the arsenal, according to state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).