Morning news brief: Nashville blast, allergic reaction to Moderna vaccine, and more

Huge blast, which tore through Nashville, hit after chilling bomb warning

The parked motor home, which exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning, blasted minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb

Full post-Brexit text goes beyond a 'Canada-style' deal, report says

The post-Brexit trade deal reached by the United Kingdom and the European Union goes beyond the EU's so-called "Canada-style" trade accord

China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028, analysis says

China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, an analytical report by a think tank has claimed

New coronavirus: France confirms first case on its soil

France has confirmed first case of new coronavirus variant on its soil. The variant, which recently emerged in Britain is considered by experts to be more contagious

Boston doctor develops severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine

A doctor in Boston -- already suffering from a shellfish allergy -- developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday

US judge again delays execution of lone woman on federal death row

A U.S. federal judge said that the Justice Department broke the law when it rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row last month

Support to Taiwan a 'red line', Biden must remain strong: Japanese minister

Japan's deputy defence minister said in an interview that Taiwan's safety was a 'red line' and urged US President-elect Joe Biden to "be strong" in supporting it

Israel targets Hamas sites after Gaza militants fire rockets

Israel has targetted a number of sites in Gaza in response to Palestinian militants firing rockets into the south of the country