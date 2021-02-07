Morning news brief: Myanmar protest updates, Iran on Yemen war, and more

Thousands of protesters have taken to street in Myanmar. Total internet blackout has not been able to deter the people. Meanwhile, Iran has said that merely ending US support to Saudi Arabia will not end the Yemen war. Pope Francis has appointed has appointed first woman to a senior Synod post. Read this and much more in WION 's morning news brief.

Myanmar: Thousands of protesters take to streets again





Despite the large-scale deployment of riot police –- backed by water cannon -- there have been no major clashes reported so far

Oxford/AstraZeneca jab fails to prevent coronavirus from South African strain: Study





Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than other

Iran says US ending Saudi support does not solve Yemen war





Regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran are on opposing sides of Yemen's conflict, with the former backing an internationally recognised government and the latter supporting the Huthi rebels

'A door has opened': Pope Francis appoints first woman to senior synod post





Frenchwoman Nathalie Becquart is one of the two new undersecretaries named Saturday to the synod, where she has been a consultant since 2019

Daniel Pearl killers Omar sheikh and 3 others to be shifted today