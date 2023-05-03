Morning news brief: Myanmar Junta pardons over 2000 prisoners jailed for dissent, PSG suspends Messi, and more

The military junta in Myanmar announced that it had released more than 2,000 prisoners who had been jailed for inciting unrest against the military. In the United States, another woman has now accused former President Donald Trump of molesting her on a New York City-bound jet back in 1979. In other news, three Iranian women journalists who are currently jailed, have been honoured with UN's top award for press freedom "for their commitment to truth and accountability." In the realm of sport, forward Lionel Messi of Paris Saint Germain will not have his contract renewed by the team after allegedly travelling to Saudi Arabia without authorisation, according to reports.

Click on the headlines to read more.

A statement released by Myanmar's junta on Wednesday (May 3) revealed that it had pardoned 2,153 prisoners. The statement mentioned that they were jailed under a law that criminalises encouraging dissent against the military and carries a maximum three-year jail term. Junta has used the same law to crack down on dissent since it seized power in February 2021.

The censured United States Representative Zooey Zephyr of Montana, on Tuesday (May 2), lost her legal attempt to rejoin debate on the House floor after she was silenced and barred last month for speaking critically to her Republican colleagues over legislation which sought to restrict gender-affirming healthcare in the state.

Three Iranian female journalists who are currently detained received the UN's top award for press freedom on Tuesday evening "for their commitment to truth and accountability."

The winners are Elaheh Mohammadi, who wrote about Mahsa Amini's funeral, and Niloufar Hamedi, who broke the news that the 22-year-old died in morality police custody last September while wearing her headscarf too loosely.

A second woman has now accused former United States President Donald Trump of molesting her on a New York City-bound jet back in 1979, on Tuesday (May 2). This comes amid the ongoing trial where Trump has been accused of sexual assault by writer E. Jean Carroll. During the hearing, a friend of Carroll also backed up the writer’s account of her being raped by Trump, in a Manhattan department store.

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi will not have his contract renewed at the club following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday (May 2).