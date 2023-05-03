Myanmar junta pardons 2,153 prisoners jailed for dissent against military

A statement released by Myanmar's junta on Wednesday (May 3) revealed that it had pardoned 2,153 prisoners. The statement mentioned that they were jailed under a law that criminalises encouraging dissent against the military and carries a maximum three-year jail term. Junta has used the same law to crack down on dissent since it seized power in February 2021.

The junta in a statement noted that the military pardoned "2,153 prisoners serving sentences under Penal Code 505 (a) to mark Kasone Full Moon Day".

The statement said that the military ordered the pardons "for the peaceful mind of the people and on humanitarian grounds" and further added that those who re-offend will have to serve the remainder of their sentence. There will be an additional penalty.

The Myanmar junta seized power in the country on February 1, 2021, through a coup. India, in view of the cross-border issues, has retained ties with the junta-led South Asian nation. However, many countries have condemned the junta and called for a return to democracy.

After seizing power and ousting Aung San Suu Kyi's government, more than 21,000 people have been arrested. The crisis has plunged the country into turmoil, according to a local monitoring group. The United Nations stated that at least 170 journalists have been arrested.

Suu Kyi is still in jail since she was detained in the early hours of the coup. Last year in December, the junta wrapped up a series of trials and jailed her for a total of 33 years.

Apart from the arrest, the monitoring group claimed that more than 3,400 people have been killed in the military's crackdown on dissent since the coup.

The junta has been accused of committing human rights abuses, including violence against peaceful protesters, arbitrary detentions, and the use of lethal force against civilians. Chinese minister visits Myanmar The latest decision about pardoning the prisoners comes as the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is visiting Myanmar for talks with the internationally isolated generals and met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. Qin became the highest-profile Chinese official to meet the top general since the coup.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Qin said, "China advocates that the international community should respect Myanmar's sovereignty and play a constructive role in helping it achieve peace and reconciliation." Recently, several Beijing-backed infrastructure projects are slated to run through northern Myanmar and link China's landlocked Yunnan province with the Indian Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE