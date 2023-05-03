US: Montana's transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr loses legal bid to rejoin House floor

The censured United States Representative Zooey Zephyr of Montana on Tuesday (May 2) lost her legal attempt to rejoin debate on the House floor after the transgender lawmaker was silenced and barred last month for speaking critically to her Republican colleagues over legislation which sought to restrict gender-affirming healthcare in the state.

The last-minute legal attempt by Zephyr, a Democrat, to rejoin Republican-controlled Montana House of Representatives comes as the legislative session could end as soon as Tuesday night. Zephyr was barred from the House floor, anteroom or gallery for the remainder of the legislative session after she decried the signing of the bill.

During the debate, Zephyr said that it was unconscionable to deprive Montanans of “the care that we need.” She also told Republicans they would have “blood on your hands,” which prompted them to cut off her microphone.

After Zephyr's statement, House Majority Leader Sue Vinton stood up and said, “I will note that this is entirely inappropriate, disrespectful and uncalled for. We can debate matters civilly and with respect for each other.”

However, it was not until days later that she was denied floor privileges for encouraging a noisy but peaceful demonstration that disrupted a House session, reported Reuters. Montana Freedom Caucus, last month, deliberately misgendered Zephyr using male pronouns in a letter saying the lawmaker should be censured.

Zephyr had asked a court, on Monday, to allow for her return to the House floor, the ruling for which was announced hours before the legislature planned to wrap up its biennial session. “Plaintiffs’ requested relief would require this Court to interfere with legislative authority in a manner that exceeds this Court’s authority,” said District Court Judge Mike Menahan.

“Even if the Court ultimately finds the House of Representatives, Speaker Regier, and Sergeant at Arms Murfitt acted unlawfully under the facts of this case, it does not have the authority to issue a broad permanent injunction to effectively remove all legislative authority…in relation to a single member,” Menahan wrote in his ruling.

After the ruling, Zephyr told The Associated Press that Menahan’s decision was “entirely wrong,” adding that “it’s a really sad day for the country when the majority party can silence representation from the minority party whenever they take issue.”



Meanwhile, The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana, which has previously argued that the speaker of the House and Sergeant at Arms have silenced Zephyr’s constituents, is considering its options including appeal, as per Reuters.

After Zephyr’s ouster, the House passed a bill which would punish health professionals who provide care banned by the measure and could have their medical license suspended for at least a year. It also prohibits public property and employees from being involved in gender-affirming treatment.

