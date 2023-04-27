US: Montana transgender Democrat leader barred from House floor for 'blood on your hands' comment

Democrat transgender legislator Zooey Zephyr has been barred from the House floor for breaking decorum after she made a plea to her colleagues to reject a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors

On Wednesday, the Republicans brought the motion and got it passed with a 68-32 vote which essentially means Zephyr will be allowed to vote but is barred from the House floor, anteroom or gallery for the remainder of the legislative session, scheduled to end on May 10.

The kerfuffle that ensued in the Montana House of Representatives last week has turned into international news with transgender rights forming the pivot of the issue. Zephyr's statement in the House After legislation banning gender-affirming care was introduced in the House, Zephyr, a first-term representative from Missoula said such a ban would lead to more suicides and that it was 'tantamount to torture'.

“This body should be ashamed. If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," said Zephyr.

After Zephyr's statement, House Majority Leader Sue Vinton stood up and said, “I will note that this is entirely inappropriate, disrespectful and uncalled for. We can debate matters civilly and with respect for each other."

Later, the Montana Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers wrote a letter, accusing Zephyr of espousing 'hateful rhetoric'. The Caucus also demanded Zephyr be censured for the speech.

"For attempting to shame the Montana legislative body and by using inappropriate and uncalled-for language during a floor debate over amendments concerning Senate Bill 99 - to ban sex changes of minor children" stated the Republican leaders.

However, Zephyr refused to apologise and said, "When the speaker asks me to apologise on behalf of decorum, what he is really asking me to do is be silent when my community is facing bills that get us killed. He is asking me to be complicit in this legislature's eradication of our community. And I refuse to do so."

While Zephyr has only been barred from the House floor, two Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee earlier this month received a harsher punishment. After a similar break in decorum in the statehouse, both leaders were expelled as the Republicans used their supermajority to full effect.

(With inputs from agencies)