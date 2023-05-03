Iran: Three women journalists jailed after Mahsa Amini’s death win UN’s top press freedom award

Three Iranian female journalists who are currently detained received the UN's top award for press freedom on Tuesday evening "for their commitment to truth and accountability."

The winners are Elaheh Mohammadi, who wrote about Mahsa Amini's funeral, and Niloufar Hamedi, who broke the news that the 22-year-old died in morality police custody last September while wearing her headscarf too loosely, reported the Associated Press.

In dozens of Iranian cities, Amini's passing sparked months-long protests. One of the most significant threats to the Islamic Republic since the 2009 Green Movement rallies that drew millions of people to the streets was presented by the demonstrations. The third winner is Narges Mohammadi, who has worked as a journalist for several years and is known for her activities as an activist. The UN Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization World Press Freedom Prize is coined for Guillermo Cano, a Colombian journalist who was assassinated in front of the offices of his newspaper El Espectador in Bogota on Dec. 17, 1986. Since 1997, the prize has been presented on May 3 to coincide with the World Press Freedom Day.

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay announced the winners at a ceremony in New York, saying: “Now more than ever, it is important to pay tribute to all women journalists who are prevented from doing their jobs and who face threats and attacks on their personal safety.” Zainab Salbi, chair of the international jury of media professionals that finalised the winners, said the brave work of the three winners “led to a historical women-led revolution.” “They paid a hefty price for their commitment to report on and convey the truth,” Salbi said. “And for that, we are committed to honouring them and ensuring their voices will continue to echo worldwide until they are safe and free,” she added.

Iran's judiciary revealed in late April that Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, two reporters who broke the news of Amini's death, had been charged with working with the US, violating national security, and spreading "propaganda" against the system.

Although nearly 100 journalists have been detained amid the protests, Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi's reporting was essential in the days following the death of Amini to spread awareness of the outrage that followed. Mohammadi and Hamedi both work for the reformist journal Ham-Mihan, whereas Hamedi works for the reformist newspaper Shargh.

Human rights activists in Iran estimate that at least 529 people have died during protests since they started.

Narges Mohammadi has been arrested and imprisoned by the government numerous times, and according to UNESCO, she is now in Evin Prison serving a 16-year term. She has received recognition from other countries for her efforts, particularly her opposition to the death sentence in Iran, which is still the world's leading executioner.

She is the deputy director of the Defenders of Human Rights Centre, a civil society group based in Tehran, according to UNESCO. She also continues to publish articles from prison and has spoken with other women prisoners for her book, "White Torture," according to the UN office.

(With inputs from agencies)



