Morning news brief: Meta to layoff employees, Earthquake rocks Nepal, parts of India and more

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg says mass layoffs to begin from Wednesday morning

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta will be laying off employees on Wednesday morning, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. The announcement was made by the CEO on Tuesday morning while addressing hundreds of executives at the company headquarters, foreshadowing large cuts.

Twitter users may soon have to pay more than just $8 as Musk deliberates putting platform behind paywall

Just days after taking over Twitter as the "Chief Twit" Elon Musk has been openly pondering on how to bring in money. The company has already made certain moves, like laying off half of its global workforce and starting to charge $8 per month for the once-free blue tick verification.

6.3 magnitude quake hits Nepal in wee hours of Wednesday, 6 reported dead, strong tremors felt in India

Strong tremors shook New Delhi and adjoining areas early Wednesday morning after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal. At around 2 am, people were forced to wake up from their sleep and rushed outside as the intensity of the tremors was extremely strong.

A record $2.04bn Powerball jackpot has been won by someone in South California

An unknown person in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. No one had hit the top prize for over three months which kept increasing its value. After an overnight delay in the drawing, the winning numbers were finally selected Tuesday morning.

