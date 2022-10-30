Morning news brief: Musk plans to lay off staff, oppositon demands probe in Truss's phone hacking case, & more

Seoul local authorities have said that at least 151 people were dead and more than 150 were injured during the Halloween celebrations. In other news, after finalising the Twitter deal, Elon Musk has now asked managers to name employees to be laid off before November 1. Meanwhile, UK opposition demands an investigation after reading in a newspaper that alleged Kremlin spies had accessed former prime minister Liz Truss' cell phone. Finally, In support of the protests that have engulfed Iran for more than 40 days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marched alongside demonstrators in the Canadian capital of Ottawa on Saturday.

Click on the headlines to read more:

South Korea declares national mourning after 151 killed in Halloween stampede

Yonhap news agency reported that around 50 people were in cardiac arrest, quoting the fire department. There were 19 foreigners among those who were killed in the stampede. They were from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway.

After Twitter takeover, Musk asks managers to name employees to be laid off, plans to reform content policies

As per an NYT report, managers are being ordered to name employees to be laid off. The layoffs at Twitter would take place before November 1, when the staff is expected to receive stock awards.

UK opposition calls for investigation in Truss's cell phone hacking case

According to the article, the hackers also had access to Truss's chats with her ally Kwasi Kwarteng in which she criticised then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The report presents "immensely important national security issues," according to Yvette Cooper of Labour, who specialises on homeland security, including why and how the information was released.

Trudeau marched with protesters in Ottawa to show solidarity with Iran protests

Standing in front of a white banner covered with numerous red hand prints, Trudeau declared, "The women in Iran, daughters and grandmothers and allies... they are not forgotten."

Watch | US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted with hammer