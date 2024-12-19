New Delhi, India

The passengers on the ill-fated private boat that capsized Wednesday (Dec 18) off the Mumbai coast were not provided life jackets, which led to the tragic death of at least 13 people. Meanwhile, the AQI in Delhi reached a dangerous peak of 423 with the IMD issuing an orange alert warning that dense fog is expected in the city in the next two days. In other news, five terrorists were killed in a major operation by Indian security forces in the Kadder area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Advertisment

Click on the headlines to read more

Mumbai boat tragedy: No life jackets given to passengers; navy driver was ‘performing stunts’

Advertisment

Passengers on the ill-fated private boat that capsized Wednesday (Dec 18) off the Mumbai coast were not given life jackets, leading to the tragic demise of at least 13 people. The boat, en route to Elephanta Island, reportedly collided with an Indian Navy speedboat near the Gateway of India.

Delhi chokes as AQI soars to 423, IMD issues orange alert amid dense fog conditions

Advertisment

The Indian national capital woke up to chilly waves with 7 degrees Celsius battling with poor air quality as the AQI soared to 423 on Thursday (19 Dec). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an orange alert for Delhi and warned that there will be dense fog in the city for the next two days due to western disturbances.

Iran’s Khamenei dubs women as ‘delicate flowers’ as calls grow to amend hijab bill

Amid ongoing debate in Iran over strict hijab laws, the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Wednesday (Dec 18) dubbed women as ‘delicate flowers’. In a cryptic post on social media platform X, Khamenei, who is accused of curbing women's rights in the Shi’ite country, said women ‘need to be cared for’.

Security forces gun down five terrorists in India's Jammu-Kashmir, two soldiers injured

In a major successful operation by Indian security forces, five terrorists were killed Thursday morning (Dec 19) in an encounter in the Kadder area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Security forces earlier said that a group of terrorists was trapped after suspicious activity was observed in the area.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's Zelensky Held Talks With NATO Chief