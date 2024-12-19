Tehran, Iran

Amid ongoing debate in Iran over strict hijab laws, the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Wednesday (Dec 18) dubbed women as ‘delicate flowers’. In a cryptic post on social media platform X, Khamenei, who is accused of curbing women's rights in the Shi’ite country, said women ‘need to be cared for’.

Advertisment

"A woman is a delicate flower and not a housemaid. A woman should be treated like a flower in the home. A flower needs to be cared for. Its freshness and sweet scent should be benefitted from and used to perfume the air," the post read.

Watch: Iran Pauses Crackdown On Strict Hijab Laws Amid Ongoing Protests

Advertisment

The post came amidst ongoing protests in Iran by women over stringent hijab laws, triggered after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in 2022. The Iranian regime has attracted condemnations by human rights organisations and countries, like the US, who have called on Tehran to rein in its suppressive actions against ‘delicate flowers’.

Debate over hijab law

Iranian women are up in arms over a hijab law approved by the parliament in September 2023. The law aims to tighten restrictions on women's public attire and threaten action against businesses that fail to enforce the dress code. The bill was later okayed by the Guardian Council, a body empowered to vet legislation, but it has yet to be sent to the government for final approval.

Advertisment

Also read: Iran delays hijab law, president calls it `ambiguous and in need of reform`

Now, some lawmakers in Iran are urging the government to tone down the bill to give relief to protesting women. Shahram Dabiri, Iran's vice president for parliamentary affairs, earlier appealed to hold the bill and make necessary changes.

Since Amini died in 2022, Iran has doubled down on efforts to suppress the growing dissent of women. Khamenei also issued a directive to Iran’s so-called morality police to launch a campaign called 'Noor' or light, aimed at enforcing the compulsory hijab with fresh vigour.

(With inputs from agencies)