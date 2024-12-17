Tehran, Iran

Iran’s National Security Council has paused the implementation of the controversial “hijab and chastity law,” which was scheduled to come into effect last Friday (Dec 13). The decision follows growing backlash from rights activists and public criticism.

President of Iran, Massoud Pezeshkian described the law as “ambiguous and in need of reform,” hinting at his intention to re-evaluate its strict measures. The proposed law introduces harsher punishments for women and girls who expose their hair, forearms, or lower legs.

Repeat offenders and anyone mocking the rules could face heavy fines and extended prison sentences of up to 15 years. The law also requires businesses to report individuals who violate the dress code.

Outrage from rights groups

Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, condemned the law, warning that it would entrench the regime's oppressive tactics. Former vice-president Masoumeh Ebtekar also criticised it, calling the legislation an "indictment of half the Iranian population."

The debate reignited last week after Parastoo Ahmadi, an Iranian singer, was arrested for performing a virtual concert on YouTube without wearing a hijab. Her arrest led to public outcry, resulting in her release the following day.

Pezeshkian’s stance under scrutiny

During his presidential campaign, Pezeshkian promised not to interfere with women’s personal choices, a stance that resonated strongly with younger Iranians frustrated with strict controls. Protests over the hijab law have intensified since the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being detained for violating the dress code.

Fears of renewed protests

The pause in implementing the law reflects the government's fear that it could trigger further mass protests, similar to those of 2022. Pezeshkian’s supporters believe the law will worsen tensions, as many young Iranians continue to defy the regime’s restrictions.

