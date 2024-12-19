New Delhi, India

India's national capital, New Delhi, woke up to a chilly morning on Thursday (Dec 19) as the temperatures dropped to 7 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the capital's air quality fell into the "severe category" as the AQI increased to 423, as stated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); any AQI exceeding or equal to 400 is critical.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an orange alert for Delhi and warned that there will be dense fog in the city for the next two days due to western disturbances.

A severe plus level

AQI showed a severe plus level out of the total 36 monitoring stations. The pollution levels had been recorded as severe and hazardous on Wednesday, with the air quality index shooting up to 448 at 6 pm.

Readings have been exceeding 480 at several monitoring stations, which is creating a condition extremely dangerous for the citizens.

Regions like Anand Vihar, Bawana, Burari, Dwarka, ITO, Jahangirpuri, North Campus DU, etc., had been listed as having severe plus levels of air quality.

Whereas the AQI recorded on Tuesday was 433 at 4 pm and 379 on Monday. The days ahead were covered with shallow fog throughout the city and some regions in the outskirts.

GRAP to stay

The city continues to remain in an appalling blanket of air pollution. The highest level measure against pollution, which is Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), has already gone into effect along with banning construction activities and nonessential polluting trucks from entering Delhi.

Stages of GRAP:

>Stage I—Poor, where AQI levels lie between 201 and 300

>Stage II—Very Poor, where AQI levels lie between 301 and 400

>Stage III—Severe, where AQI levels lie between 401 and 450

>Stage IV—Severe Plus, where AQI levels exceed 450.

With this, there is a hope that things will improve and Delhi will get back to experiencing clean air.

