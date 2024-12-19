Mumbai, India

Mumbai boat tragedy: Passengers on the ill-fated private boat that capsized Wednesday (Dec 18) off the Mumbai coast were not given life jackets, leading to the tragic demise of at least 13 people. The boat, en route to Elephanta Island, reportedly collided with an Indian Navy speedboat near the Gateway of India. Soon after the collision, local authorities sprung into action and rescued 115 people. Police later registered a case against the driver of the navy speedboat, identified as Natharam Chaudhary from Mumbai's Sakinaka.

It is understood that the navy boat lost control because of some malfunction and rammed into the passenger ferry.

Recounting the horrific experience, a victim later told the media how none of the passengers on board were provided life jackets. “No one on the boat had life jackets. After the collision, we pulled several people out of the water and onto the boat. About 20 to 25 minutes later, the Navy rescued us, but by then, we had lost my aunt,” said Gautam Gupta, a resident of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh state.

live video of Navy speed boat collides with a ferry near Gateway of India, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai.#boataccident https://t.co/gZYxHJvl7p pic.twitter.com/qb8B0Zie2Y — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_Chopra) December 18, 2024 ×

Another passenger accused the navy boat driver of performing stunts in the sea. “The Navy’s speedboat was performing stunts. This raised our suspicions, so I started recording. Moments later, the boat collided with our ferry,” said the victim, who also happened to capture the scenes in his camera.

Watch: Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead,101 Rescued After Speed Boat Collides With Ferry Near Gateway Of India

However, the Indian Navy later said in a statement that the vessel was undergoing engine trials and lost control due to malfunction. At least one Navy official and two employees of the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) were among the dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister of Maharashtra state later announced compensation for the families of the passengers killed and also those injured. CM Devendra Fadnavis said boats from the Navy, Coast Guard, port, and local police had been immediately dispatched for assistance.

(With inputs from agencies)