New Delhi, India

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi is set to travel to India's maritime neighbour Indonesia later this month. The visit is expected to cover key navy-to-navy engagements, "so that the gains accrued over the past few years can be further enhanced", it is learnt.

Advertisment

The Indian Navy chief will be interacting with the top leadership of Indonesia’s government, the commander of the Indonesian Joint Forces as well as with the Chief of the Indonesian Navy. The overall aim will be to comprehensively enhance regional maritime security.

Since 2002, both navies have been conducting coordinated patrols along their International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). These patrols aim to ensure the safety and security of shipping and international trade, combating illegal activities like piracy, drug trafficking, and illegal fishing.

Exercises like 'Samudra Shakti' have been pivotal in enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability between the two navies. These exercises include various naval operations and have been conducted since 2018, focusing on maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Advertisment

Also read: Sri Lankan Navy apprehends eight Indian fishermen, captures two boats

The Indian and Indonesian Navies often engage in port visits, which serve as opportunities for professional interactions, cross-deck visits, and joint activities like yoga sessions, fostering stronger bilateral relations. The port of Sabang in Indonesia has seen participation from Indian naval ships. Both navies have also played a key role in formulating the SOPs for HADR operations, under the aegis of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium.

Also read: INS Tushil: India`s Russian-built warship with Ukrainian engines is commissioned

Advertisment

The visit comes ahead of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's India visit in January for India's Republic Day. Indonesia has shown interest in increasing defence and security cooperation. It is also believed that Jakarta is interested in procuring Brahmos missiles from India. The Philippines was the first country to get the missiles from India, which has increased interest from other ASEAN countries. New Delhi has been pushing on its Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) project, especially in defence as it pitches to become a major exporter of defence products.