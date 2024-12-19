Srinagar, India

In a major successful operation by Indian security forces, five terrorists were killed Thursday morning (Dec 19) in an encounter in the Kadder area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Security forces earlier said that a group of terrorists was trapped after suspicious activity was observed in the area. During the cordon and search operation, terrorists opened fire on the forces, which led to a gunbattle.

The Indian Army earlier said that based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy fire. "Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," the army said.

According to sources, two security forces soldiers have been injured in the initial gunfight in the area. They have been evacuated and taken to the Army's base hospital. Security forces are carrying out a massive search operation in the area. Meanwhile, the identities of the terrorists have not been ascertained yet as the operation still continues.

Security has now been put on high alert across Southern Kashmir districts including Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama.