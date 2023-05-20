Morning news brief: Modi meets Kishida in Hiroshima, Kyiv faces overnight attacks, and more

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. The duo discussed India's G20 presidency as well as Japan's G7 presidency. In other news, Moscow launched yet another overnight attack on the capital city of Kyiv. The military officials in Ukraine said air defence system remained active but debris led to fire on the roof of one of the residential buildings.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday (May 20).

Another 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked east of New Caledonia Saturday in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey said. This comes a day after a major quake of magnitude 7.7 hit the same area.

Loud explosions were heard as Kyiv came under heavy air attack from the Russian side overnight. Authorities on early Saturday informed that falling debris were reported in three districts of the capital city while a residential building roof caught fire.

United States President Joe Biden "looks forward" to holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima, stated the White House on Saturday, confirming the meeting of the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit.