PM Modi and Japan's Kishida hold talks on sidelines of G7
PM Modi meets Japan's Kishida in Hiroshima. Photograph:(Reuters)
India is attending G7 as a guest country. The group comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday (May 20). The three-day summit runs through Sunday (May 21).
The G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. India is attending as a guest country.
