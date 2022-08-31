Morning news brief: Zelensky meets IAEA chief in Kyiv, Taliban celebrate 'Freedom Day', & more

As fierce combat raged throughout southern Ukraine on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with top UN nuclear inspectors in Kyiv ahead of their visit to evaluate the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to his office. In other news, Tuesday night saw stunning fireworks in Afghanistan, commemorating the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the country, which the Taliban remarked as' Freedom Day.’ In other news, NASA will attempt to launch its powerful new Moon rocket again on Saturday after postponing the mission due to weather conditions, according to officials. Finally, with ongoing tensions with China, Arizona governor Doug Ducey arrived in Taipei on a trade mission.

Zelensky meets IAEA chief in Kyiv ahead of agency's visit to Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Rafael Grossi, the chairman of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and a 14-person team arrived in Kyiv late on Monday in preparation for a visit to the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe that has been under Russian military control since early March.

Watch: Fireworks in Kabul to celebrate first anniversary of US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had earlier on Tuesday stated that "fireworks with various and beautiful colours are going to be held to mark Freedom Day."

NASA to relaunch Artemis 1 moon rocket on Saturday: Report

The date for the new launch attempt, a crucial milestone in the US ambition to send men back to the Moon, was revealed by Mike Sarafin, mission manager of Artemis 1 at NASA, at a Tuesday media briefing.

Amid tensions with China, Arizona governor Doug Ducey arrives in Taipei

Governor Doug Ducey is set to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and other top Taiwanese officials and will also deliver a keynote address to a gathering of American and Taiwanese business leaders. The Arizona governor is also set to visit South Korea during his five-day tour.

