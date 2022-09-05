Morning news brief: Canada mass stabbing, Nick Kyrgios defeats Daniil Medvedev, & more

In Canada's Saskatchewan province, a string of stabbings resulted in the deaths of 10 people and 15 injured. The two individuals who are allegedly responsible for the knife attack are being sought by the police. In other news, Rishi Sunak said in a conversation with the BBC that if he is not elected as the British Prime Minister, he plans to continue serving as an MP. Finally, at the US Open, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios defeated defending champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

10 killed, 15 hurt in series of stabbings in Canada's Saskatchewan province; hunt on for two suspects

According to police, the stabbings—in which some of the victims were targeted—took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon on Sunday.

‘Looking forward to supporting next govt’: Has Sunak admitted defeat ahead of Monday’s election results?

“I'm going to stay as a member of Parliament It's been a great privilege to represent my constituents in Richmond in North Yorkshire as their member of Parliament and I'll love to keep doing that as long as they'll have me,” he added.

US Open: Nick Kyrgios knocks defending champion Daniil Medvedev out

In the explosive clash, the Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios triumphed 7-6 (13/11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach his first quarter-final in New York.

Watch | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina set to arrive in India today

Watch | UK Tory Leadership race| Rishi Sunak Vs Lizz Truss: Boris Johnson's successor to be announced today