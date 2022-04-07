Morning news brief: Mass killings in Ukraine's Mariupol, US offers help to India and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (April 6) accused Russia of hiding evidence related to "thousands" of people killed in Mariupol in an attempt to block humanitarian access to the besieged port city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia hiding 'thousands' killed in Mariupol

Reports have mentioned that residents in Mariupol waited in long queues on Tuesday (April 5) to receive deliveries of humanitarian aid. But Zelensky said Russia is not revealing evidence of thousands of people killed, however, he expressed confidence that Russia would not succeed in concealing all the proof.

White House says US ready to become India's 'reliable supplier' to counter Russia dependence

The White House on Wednesday (April 6) reiterated that the United States is ready to support India as another option for energy imports to counter ties with Russia. Just like other countries, India has also been hit hard by rising crude values due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: US threatens Beijing with sanctions if it provides ‘material support’ to Moscow

In a veiled warning to Xi Jinping, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday said that a range of sanctions announced by the West and its allies should serve as an example of what is expected to come should China patterns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Watch | UK, EU impose new sanctions on Russia in response to reports of Bucha killings

Watch | Pakistan joint opposition calls for protests, to observe 'day of protection for constitution'