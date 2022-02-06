Morning news brief: Lata Mangeshkar passes away, India win U-19 World Cup, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (February 6) at the age of 92, leaving the entire nation grieving.

Strenuous rescue efforts went in vain as five-year-old Moroccan boy, who was trapped in well, died. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wants Charles' wife to be known as Queen Consort.

India won U-19 World Cup and clinched record-extending 5th title. And UK PM Boris Johnson has hired new chief of staff.

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

The Bollywood icon died at 8:12am in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19 diagnosis.

Strenuous efforts go in vain as 5-year-old Moroccan boy trapped in well dies

Five days of strenuous efforts made to rescue a small boy trapped in a well in northern Morocco seems to have gone down the drain as the child died before rescuers could reach him.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wants Charles' wife to be known as Queen Consort

In her landmark address marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II said on Saturday that she wants Camilla to be known as 'Queen Consort' when Prince Charles becomes King.

U-19 World Cup: India outclass England; clinch record-extending 5th title

Riding on half-centuries by Nishant Sindhu and Shaik Rasheed and clinical bowling performances from Raj Bawa and Ravi Kumar, India clinched a record-extending 5th U-19 World Cup title after beating England by four wickets in the final of the 2022 edition of the tournament at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, here on Saturday.

Amid scandals and controversies, UK PM Boris Johnson hires new chief of staff

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hired former Brexit minister Steve Barclay as the new chief of staff in an attempt to rebuild his scandal-hit team.