Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wants Prince Charles' wife Camilla to be known as 'Queen Consort'

In her landmark address marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II said on Saturday that she wants Camilla to be known as 'Queen Consort' when Prince Charles becomes King.

Queen Elizabeth II said that she remains "eternally grateful" for the loyalty and affection she continues to get from people and added that she knows the future King and his wife will get the "same support".

Meanwhile, she weighed in on one of the most debated topics so far in her reign, which is the future title of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall when Prince Charles will become the King.

"It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the Queen noted in a written letter.

Camilla married Charles in 2005 in a civil marriage and both were divorcees during that time. She was often called the "outsider".

She was constantly targeted after the marriage by commoners and the tabloids in the UK. Especially in the 90s when Charles divorced his first wife Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Important to note that throughout British history, the wife of a King typically is given the title Queen Consort.

However, at the time of their marriage, it had been officially decided that Camilla would use the title Princess Consort if Charles were to become King.

But the latest remarks by Queen Elizabeth II will cement Camilla's status as a royal. Camilla now regularly represents the Royal Family alongside Charles during official duties.