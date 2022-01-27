Can the Queen go to prison? Here's a list of British Royals who faced legal troubles

As the court proceedings in UK's Prince Andrew sexual assault case are underway, here's a list of British Royals who faced legal troubles.

Have you ever wondered, can the Queen of England go to prison? What kind of immunity does she have?

Can a member of the British Royal Family go to jail?

As the legal proceedings in Prince Andrew case are underway, a lot of people are wondering whether a member of the British Royal Family can go to prison.

The answer is, yes. They indeed can go to prison if they are convicted as they do not have special immunity.

But one should remember that Queen Elizabeth II is covered by "sovereign immunity" in the UK as she cannot commit a legal wrong and is immune from civil or criminal proceedings.

The Royal Household website states: "In the earliest times the Sovereign was a key figure in the enforcement of law and the establishment of legal systems in different areas of the UK.

"As such the Sovereign became known as the "Fount of Justice".

"While no longer administering justice in a practical way, the Sovereign today still retains an important symbolic role as the figure in whose name justice is carried out, and law and order is maintained."

Here's a list of British royal figures who have faced legal action or found themselves in hot water:

(Photograph:Reuters)