Morning news brief: Lankan forces crack down on anti-govt protesters, polio detected in New York and more

Amid the ongoing war, Ukraine and Russia are set to sign a deal on Friday (July 22) aimed at reviving the blocked Black Sea grain exports. Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a massive global food crisis.
Ukraine and Russia to sign grain deal to resume Ukraine Black Sea exports
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said on Thursday that Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will sign a deal to resume grain exports.
Sri Lankan security forces demolish main anti-government protest camp: Report
Sri Lankan armed forces raided a camp set up by anti-government protesters in the capital Colombo, media reported on Friday (July 22). This comes a day after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new president of the crisis-hit country.
Polio case found in New York City suburb, first known case in nearly a decade
Watch | Russia's closest ally Belarus says 'Let's stop this war'