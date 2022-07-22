Sri Lankan security forces demolish main anti-government protest camp: Report

Sri Lankan armed forces raided a camp set up by anti-government protesters in the capital Colombo, media reported on Friday (July 22). This comes a day after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new president of the crisis-hit country.

As per a report by BBC, security forces raided the main anti-government protest camp in the country's capital and started pulling down tents. Images and videos posted on social media also suggest the same as they show armed forces marching towards tents.

Amnesty International South Asia tweeted: "We're receiving reports of 'Gotagogama,' the peaceful protest site in Colombo, Sri Lanka being attacked by the Police and the Military in the early hours of Friday after surrounding it and arresting demonstrators."

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis. On Wednesday, the country's lawmakers voted elected Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president.

In the South Asian nation, people have suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation as the nation ran out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled abroad last week after his palace was stormed by hundreds of angry protesters demanding that he take responsibility for acute shortages of medicines, food and fuel.

Now, people hope that Ranil's experience in government will help pull the country out of a crippling economic and political crisis.

