Morning news brief: Kim Jong Un declares victory against Covid, Biden claims zero inflation in July, & more

North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, has officially declared a victory over the coronavirus and ordered the lifting of the country’s anti-epidemic measures. In other news, US President Joe Biden claimed that the US had "zero inflation" in July, drawing criticism from Republicans. In another news, former Russian state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who protested against President Putin's intervention in Ukraine, has been accused of spreading false information. Finally, by assisting US authorities in an abortion case, social media giant Facebook has provoked outrage and raised concerns amongst people.

Kim Jong Un declares North Korea's 'unprecedented miracle' of a victory over Covid

North Korea declared victory despite having no known vaccination programme in place. As per Reuters, the nation claims that instead it used lockdowns, homegrown medical procedures, and what Kim referred to as the "advantageous Korean-style socialist system."

President Biden claims US had ‘zero per cent inflation’ in July; gets trolled by Republicans

Prior to the signing of the historic Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, Biden said, "Before I begin today, I want to say a word about the news that came out today relative to the economy. Actually, I just want to say a number: Zero."

Russian journalist who called out Vladimir Putin over Ukraine invasion now faces 10 years in jail

If convicted Ovsyannikova faces a jail term of up to 10 years. Ukraine-born Ovsyannikova came into the international spotlight after she staged a walk-out in front of a studio camera with an anti-war placard during a piece of a live news broadcast on Russia's flagship Channel One.

Facebook’s cooperation with US police in abortion case raises ‘new concerns’

Criticisms increased after news reports showed that the firm handed over the texts of a woman charged with assisting her daughter in getting an abortion.

