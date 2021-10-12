Morning news brief: Kim criticizes US, Kamala Harris' NASA video, and more

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the US is the "root cause" of instability on the Korean Peninsula. He said Pyongyang is only increasing its military capabilities as a deterrent.The first instalment of US Vice President Kamala Harris’ YouTube Originals space series has gone viral. It has been widely mocked on several platforms too.An Afghan interpreter who assisted in the rescue of then-Senator Joe Biden from the harsh Afghan countryside has managed to flee the country with his family.



North Korea's Kim Jong Un blames US for regional tensions, defends weapons buildup





On Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticised the US for hostile actions and stated that his country is beefing up its military capabilities to preserve national sovereignty.

Watch: US Vice President Harris' NASA video with child actors gets mocked, goes viral



The first installment of US Vice President Kamala Harris’ YouTube Originals space series has gone viral. It has been widely mocked on several platforms by many netizens too.

Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 escapes Taliban regime





The Afghan translator who assisted in the retrieval of then-Senator Joe Biden from the Afghan highlands in 2008 but was left behind by the Kabul airlift has been flown to Pakistan.



