/Morning news brief: Khamenei's first appearance after 12-day war with Israel; Chantal Storm to hit South Carolina, and more

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his first public appearance on Saturday (Jul 5) since the start of his country's 12-day war with Israel. The Iranian supreme leader was seen attending a religious ceremony in central Tehran, state media reported.

Tropical Storm Chantal, a North Atlantic tropical cyclone, is feared to reach South Carolina's coast on Sunday (July 6). The storm was formed in the Atlantic on Saturday (July 5). The National Hurricane Centre said that Chantan storm will be the first system to impact the US in this Atlantic hurricane season. The season started on June 1.

In Australia, a 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly setting fire to a synagogue while worshippers were inside, said the police on Sunday (Jul 6). The suspected arsonist is yet to be identified. As per reports, he set the front door of a busy Melbourne synagogue while around 20 worshippers were inside sharing a Shabbat dinner.

The Indian government gave a big relief to vehicle owners as it has reduced the toll rates for stretches such as flyovers and tunnels up to 50 per cent. According to a revised notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the new toll prices will apply to sections of National Highways featuring major structures, such as tunnels, bridges, flyovers, and elevated corridors.

