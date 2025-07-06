/Chantal Storm in US: What time will cyclone reach South Carolina? Detail inside

Tropical Storm Chantal, a North Atlantic tropical cyclone, is feared to reach South Carolina's coast on Sunday (July 6). The storm was formed in the Atlantic on Saturday (July 5). The National Hurricane Centre said that Chantan storm will be the first system to impact the US in this Atlantic hurricane season. The season started on June 1.

When will Chantal storm reach South Carolina?

A landfall is predicted between Charleston and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina around 8 am on Sunday.

"As tropical cyclones go, this storm will be relatively minor and short-lived," Frank Strait, severe weather liaison with the South Carolina State Climate Office, told the Island Packet.

Chantal had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph in the 8 pm EDT update. At the time, it was travelling northward at 7 mph. The storm went on to become a tropical depression Friday night off the coasts of Northeast Florida and Georgia.

The most widespread impact that the storm will have on South Carolina will be heavy rainfall. The rain will start in Florida and will reach all the way to the Delmarva Peninsula. The weather department has predicted a broad rain of around 1-2 inches. While 2-4 inches of rain is expected to drench an area from the Outer Banks of North Carolina to northern coastal South Carolina.

"The heavy rainfall can lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas," warned AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.