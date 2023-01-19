Morning news brief: Jacinda Ardern's resignation, Twitter to fire more employees, and more

Shocking the nation, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, who navigated the country through five and a half years of turbulent times, has announced that she will be stepping down from the position as early as February. In other news, a report claims that Twitter, which a couple of months back laid off around 50 per cent of its workforce, will be firing yet more employees. We also bring you an explainer on Chinese Mars rover Zhurong’s future on the red planet.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, has shocked the nation by announcing that she will be stepping down from the position as early as February.

According to a report on the news site Insider, Twitter is planning to lay off 50 workers from its product division in the coming weeks. The report cited two people at the firm familiar with the development.

Military veterans in the United States can now avail of free treatment when stuck in an 'acute suicidal crisis'. Free treatment, including inpatient care of up to 30 days, and outpatient care of up to 90 days will now be available to them.

China’s Zhurong Mars rover has been in “hibernation” for months, it was supposed to wake up in December of last year, but the slumber still continues. Will the rover ever wake up? Let's find out