Morning News Brief: Italy, Spain grapple with coronavirus pandemic, Biden defeats Sanders in US primaries and more

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Mar 18, 2020, 08.32 AM(IST)

Morning news brief Photograph:( Agencies )

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Italy, Spain grapple with coronavirus pandemic as death toll rises

coronavirus

Italy now has one-third of the world's total deaths from the coronavirus, more than 2,500 deaths have been reported from Italy so far.

Biden scores big wins in Florida and Illinois primaries blighted by coronavirus

Biden and Sanders

Joe Biden cemented his status as the likely Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday after defeating Bernie Sanders, 78, in Florida and Illinois on a coronavirus-hit primary night.

Why China is blaming the US for coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus in China

Coronavirus has imposed a worldwide curfew, the most popular sites lie deserted. There are more than 1,80,000 confirmed cases and over 7000 have died.

'Frozen 2' actress Rachel Matthews tests positive for coronavirus

Rachel Matthews

Actress Rachel Matthews, who voiced Honeymaren in Disney’s blockbuster 'Frozen 2' has now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gravitas: Donald Trump: Caught on a hot mic

