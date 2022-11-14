Morning news brief: Istanbul bomb blast accused held, Ukraine uncovers Russian war crimes and more

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday informed that the accused who planted the bomb in central Istanbul has been apprehended. In other news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said investigators had already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes.

One held in Istanbul bomb blast that left 6 dead, interior minister holds terror group PKK responsible

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has said that the man who left the bomb in a usually crowded thoroughfare in central Istanbul has been arrested.

Zelensky says investigators have uncovered over 400 Russian war crimes

After taking back some parts of Kherson following a pullout by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian soldiers committed war crimes and killed civilians in the region.

Natasa Pirc Musar, Melania Trump's lawyer becomes the first female president of Slovenia

On Sunday (November 13), Slovenian chose Natasa Pirc Musar, Melania Trump's lawyer to serve as the nation's first female president.

'Rolling out soon': Twitter will enable organisations to identify their associated accounts, says Musk

Elon Musk, the new Twitter chief makes another announcement. After laying off 50 per cent of staff, $8 for verification and more, Musk said that Twitter will soon make it possible for organisations and businesses to identify accounts associated with them.

WATCH | Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to present 2023 budget today

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will present his first budget in Parliament later today as the country reels under its worst financial crisis since its independence.