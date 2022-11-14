Natasa Pirc Musar, Melania Trump's lawyer becomes the first female president of Slovenia

On Sunday (November 13), Slovenian chose Natasa Pirc Musar, Melania Trump's lawyer to serve as the nation's first female president.

In a run-off election for president in the nation of two million people, Pirc Musar, supported by the centre-left government, defeated conservative political veteran Anze Logan.

Musar served as the nation's data protection authority's head for the past 10 years and received 54 per cent of the votes, while on the other hand, her opponent Logar who earlier served as foreign minister won a bit over 46 per cent, the election commission stated.

The outcomes represent a new defeat for the nation's conservatives.

The new 54-year-old elected president said, "Slovenia has elected a president who believes in the European Union, in the democratic values on which the EU was founded." She added that she will give her all efforts so that politicians can unify on important problems.

The human rights activist has committed to be "the voice of women" in Slovenia and internationally as well as a "moral authority."

Logar,46, stood as an independent candidate this year. Congratulating the newly elected president he said, "Slovenia is so polarised right now." He added that he thinks she is the president that the country needs.

However last month, Logar won the first round.

(With inputs from agencies)

