Morning news brief: Israel strikes in southern Syria, three shot at in Delaware shooting, and more

Israel carried out artillery strikes in southern Syria targeting the region from where six rockets were fired towards Israel, as per Israel Defense Forces. Hours after Syria launched rockets into Israel, sirens blared in the Golan Heights. There have been no casualties reported so far. Meanwhile, Delaware State Police confirmed that three people had been shot at Christiana Mall on Saturday evening. There was a significant response from local first responders and law enforcement. Two were reported in critical condition.

In other news, US State Department raised various nonimmigrant visa (NIV) application processing fees with effect from May 30, 2023, increasing the cost of student and tourist visas.

Israel is “currently striking” southern Syria, in retaliation for the launches against Israeli-controlled territory, said the country’s military, early Sunday (April 9). The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also said that the area in Syria which is currently being hit is also where the rockets were fired the night before. This came hours after a total of six rockets were fired from Syria near Golan Heights.

In an incident of gun violence in the US state of Delaware Saturday evening, at least three people are reportedly injured at Christiana Mall, a shopping place outside of the port city of Wilmington, reports said citing state police.

With effect from 30 May 2023, the United States increased some nonimmigrant visa (NIV) application processing costs, making student and tourist visas more expensive, as per US State Department.

Abdulnasser Alshaali, the ambassador of UAE to India, expressed his country's honour at being invited to the G20 Summit by the Indian government. As the president of the grouping, India has extended the invitation to UAE, and Ambassador Alshaali praised the Indian government's efforts in organizing the summit.