Morning news brief: Israel proposes 2-month hiatus in Gaza, 8 dead in Chicago shootings, & more

Israel has reportedly submitted a proposal for a two-month pause in its bombardment of Gaza in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages held captive by Hamas. The submission came through the mediators from Qatar and Egypt. In the US, another set of shootings have resulted in the killings of eight people as the suspect who carried out the act remains at large. The shooting incidents took place in the suburbs of Chicago.

Meanwhile, there has been a protracted crisis in the Red Sea as the US and the UK conducted a fresh round of joint air strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Amidst the prolonged conflict since October 7, there are reports that Israel has proposed a two-month hiatus in its military offensive against the Hamas militant group in Gaza. If successful, this could represent a significant breakthrough following the November truce, during which Israel ceased its bombardment of the besieged territory.

At least eight people have been shot dead since Sunday in a series of shootings in the suburbs of Chicago across three locations, with the perpetrator still at large, media reports said citing Illinois authorities.

The United States and the United Kingdom carried out a fresh series of joint air strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.