WATCH | Liberia's President Joseph Boakai freezes at inauguration speech

Monrovia, Liberia Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Jan 23, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Liberia's newly president Joseph Boakai Photograph:(Reuters)
Liberia's President Joseph Boakai freezes: Prior to the election, Boakai dismissed concerns about his health asserting that "age should be a blessing to this country."

Liberia's new president Joseph Boakai on Monday (Jan 22) froze on the podium as he was delivering his inauguration speech. In the visuals from the outdoor inauguration ceremony, Boakai could be seen facing a challenge to continue his speech and paused in between. The 79-year-old president paused twice due to the sweltering heat. Ultimately the ceremony had to be cut short.

Later, in a statement, his office said that the president experienced heat exhaustion during his inauguration speech in the capital, Monrovia. His aides assisted him in leaving the podium.

The president's office released a statement on Monday (Jan 22) reassuring that Boakai had suffered from heat exhaustion and had since been declared "perfectly fine" by doctors.

He has swiftly "resumed" his regular work, according to the statement.

"We see hard times, we see dysfunctioning... we see corruption in high and low places. And (it's) in these and similar conditions that we have come to the rescue," Boakai said following the heat exhaustion.

Boakai, a seasoned politician who narrowly defeated former football star George Weah in a runoff election in November, faced criticism about his age and energy during the election campaign.

Boakai previously served as vice president from 2006 to 2018 and held the position of minister of agriculture.

Boakai's age concerns 

Prior to the election, Boakai dismissed concerns about his health, asserting that "age should be a blessing to this country".

He portrayed himself as "a man who is old, wise, sound", and "committed to the cause of the country".

He has also served as vice-president in Nobel Peace Prize-winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's government until 2018. Boakai contested the presidency under the United Party (UP).

Despite being mocked by critics as "Sleepy Joe," the 79-year-old Joseph Boakai has been inaugurated as Liberia's oldest-ever president.

He secured a victory with the help of a former rebel commander. Liberia continues to struggle with high levels of poverty and unemployment. Corruption also remains a challenge in Liberia, impacting various sectors. 

(With inputs from agencies)

