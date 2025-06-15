/Morning news brief: Israel-Iran war updates; PM Modi departs for Cyprus, and more

At least one person was ‘critically injured’ after a shooting at a demonstration in the western US city of Salt Lake City, police said, with local media reporting the incident took place at a rally against US President Donald Trump.

As Israel escalates its assaults on Iranian nuclear and military installations, an Israeli official has told The Wall Street Journal that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is “not off limits” for Israel and attacking him is a possibility that hasn’t been ruled out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from New Delhi for Cyprus on Sunday morning, marking the beginning of his three-nation diplomatic visit to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia. The tour aims to deepen India's ties with these countries in areas such as trade, investment, technology, and security, and to attend the G7 Summit in Canada.

Click on the headlines to read more

One 'critically injured' as gunshots break out in Utah during ‘No Kings’ protest: Police

At least one person was ‘critically injured’ after a shooting at a demonstration in the western US city of Salt Lake City, police said, with local media reporting the incident took place at a rally against US President Donald Trump.



Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei ‘not off limits’, says Israeli official

As Israel escalates its assaults on Iranian nuclear and military installations, an Israeli official has told The Wall Street Journal that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is “not off limits” for Israel and attacking him is a possibility that hasn’t been ruled out.



PM Modi departs for Cyprus for 'historic' 3-nation tour ahead of G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from New Delhi for Cyprus on Sunday morning, marking the beginning of his three-nation diplomatic visit to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia. The tour aims to deepen India's ties with these countries in areas such as trade, investment, technology, and security, and to attend the G7 Summit in Canada.



Russia ready for next round of talks on Ukraine: Putin tells Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Donald Trump Saturday that Moscow was ready to hold a fresh round of peace talks with Kyiv after June 22, once the sides complete exchanging prisoners and soldiers' bodies.



WATCH | Oil prices surge on Iran-Israel tensions