/One 'critically injured' as gunshots break out in Utah during ‘No Kings’ protest: Police

At least one person was ‘critically injured’ after a shooting at a demonstration in the western US city of Salt Lake City, police said, with local media reporting the incident took place at a rally against US President Donald Trump.

“We can confirm the shooting resulted in one person being critically injured,” the department posted on X at 8:29 p.m. “The patient has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injures.”



The police department also said officers had a “person of interest in custody.” The police urged people to leave the demonstration “safely and orderly.”

This is a developing story. More updates will follow.