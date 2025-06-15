/PM Modi departs for Cyprus for 'historic' 3-nation tour ahead of G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from New Delhi for Cyprus on Sunday morning, marking the beginning of his three-nation diplomatic visit to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia. The tour aims to deepen India's ties with these countries in areas such as trade, investment, technology, and security, and to attend the G7 Summit in Canada.



Ahead of his departure, PM Modi issued a statement outlining the purpose and key highlights of his tour.

"Today, I will embark on a three-nation tour to the Republic of Cyprus, Canada and Croatia," PM Modi's departure statement read.



During the first leg of his visit, PM Modi will be in Cyprus on June 15-16. He is visiting the Mediterranean nation at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides.



"On June 15-16, I will visit the Republic of Cyprus at the invitation of President HE Nikos Christodoulides. Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges," the statement added.



Following his visit to Cyprus, the Prime Minister will travel to Kananaskis, Canada, to attend the G7 Summit on June 16-17. He has been invited by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. This will be PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.



"From Cyprus, I will travel to Kananaskis, Canada to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister HE Mark Carney. The Summit will provide space for exchange of views on pressing global issues and the priorities of the Global South. I also look forward to engaging with leaders from partner countries," he said.



On June 18, PM Modi will visit Croatia, where he will meet President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. This will be the first-ever visit to Croatia by an Indian Prime Minister.



"On 18 June, I look forward to my visit to the Republic of Croatia and meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Both our countries enjoy centuries-old close cultural links. As the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest," PM's departure statement added.



The Prime Minister also said the tour is an opportunity to thank India's international partners for their continued support in the fight against terrorism.



"This three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in our fight against cross-border terrorism, and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," PM Modi, in his statement, added.