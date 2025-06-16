/Morning news brief: Israel-Iran war updates; 80 victims of Air India crash identified using DNA, and more

Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency service, reported that 29 people were hurt as a result of Iranian strikes in Israel. On X, the agency said, “Following the latest barrage, from all rocket strike sites, MDA teams have so far evacuated 29 people with physical injuries, including 3 in moderate condition and 26 in mild condition. Search and rescue efforts are still actively ongoing at all sites.”

India is mulling the evacuation of its nationals from Iran as the West Asia crisis deepens. According to estimates, India has 3000 to 4000 of its nationals in the country, many of them Kashmiri students.

Three days after the tragic Air India flight AI-171 crash, authorities on Sunday (June 15) confirmed that 80 victims, including former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, have been identified through DNA matching.

Click on the headlines to read more

Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israel faces new missile salvo from Iran

Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency service, reported that 29 people were hurt as a result of Iranian strikes in Israel. On X, the agency said, “Following the latest barrage, from all rocket strike sites, MDA teams have so far evacuated 29 people with physical injuries, including 3 in moderate condition and 26 in mild condition. Search and rescue efforts are still actively ongoing at all sites.”

244 killed in Iran, 17 in Israel. What both nations lost in 3 days of airstrike exchange

In just three days into the war with Israel, Iran said 224 of its citizens lost their lives and over 1,200 people were injured. Meanwhile, in Israel, 17 people have been killed and 390 wounded since the conflict escalated on Friday (June 13).

India mulls evacuation of its nationals from Iran

India is mulling the evacuation of its nationals from Iran as the West Asia crisis deepens. According to estimates, India has 3000 to 4000 of its nationals in the country, many of them Kashmiri students. Earlier on Sunday, Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, spoke to Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to discuss the safety of Kashmiri students in the war-torn country.

Air India crash: 80 victims identified using DNA, 33 bodies handed over to families; crash probe panel to meet today

Three days after the tragic Air India flight AI-171 crash, authorities on Sunday (June 15) confirmed that 80 victims, including former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, have been identified through DNA matching.



WATCH | Cockpit voice recorder found in deadly Air India plane crash