“Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” Israel Katz said.
Shortly after the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme.”
“This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” the Israeli prime minister said.
The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed Friday that Israeli strikes were targeting an Iranian uranium enrichment site, saying it was "closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation".
"The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. Agency can confirm Natanz site among targets," International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said in a post on the agency's X feed, as the IAEA's board of governors meets this week in Vienna.
"The agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country," he added.
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would suffer severe consequences after launching deadly attacks on the Islamic republic on Friday, including Tehran and nuclear sites.
"With this crime, the Zionist regime has set itself for a bitter and painful fate and it will definitely receive it," Khamenei said in a statement.
A fresh wave of explosions were heard in Iran's capital on Friday morning amid a deadly Israeli attack on the country, state television reported.
"New explosions were heard in Tehran; aerial defence responding," the broadcaster said. The explosions were also heard by AFP correspondents in the city.
Senior Revolutionary Guards commander Gholam Ali Rashid and top nuclear scientists were killed in Israel's attack on Iran on Friday, Iranian media reported.
"The martyrdom of... Major General Gholam Ali Rashid is confirmed," state television said, while Tasnim news agency reported nuclear scientists Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoun Abbasi "were targeted and martyred".
Iran vowed a "strong response" to deadly Israeli air strikes that hit multiple areas across the country on Friday, including nuclear facilities.
"The armed forces will certainly respond to this Zionist attack," said Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the general staff of the armed forces, adding that Israel "will pay a heavy price and should await strong response from the Iranian armed forces."
Oil prices surged more than 12 percent Friday after Israel said it carried out strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, fuelling fears of war in the crude-rich Middle East.
West Texas Intermediate, the main US oil contract, soared 12.6 percent to $76.61 per barrel, while Brent North Sea crude jumped 12.2 percent at $77.77.
Iran shut its airspace until further notice after Israel carried out air strikes on multiple targets across the country, including the capital, Tehran, state TV reported.
"Public relations of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced the closure of the country's airspace until further notice by issuing aeronautical notices (NOTAM)," state TV reported.
A new explosion was heard Friday morning at a key uranium enrichment site in central Iran, state television reported, after Israel launched air strikes against the Islamic republic.
"New explosion heard at Natanz uranium enrichment facility" in Isfahan province, the broadcaster reported, showing thick black smoke rising from the facility.
US President Donald Trump will attend a National Security Council meeting Friday morning, the White House said, after Israel launched a wave of strikes against Iran, prompting fears of regional war.
The schedule for Trump, who had yet to comment publicly on the major attack, said the rare meeting of top security chiefs from across the US government would be held at 11:00 am (1500 GMT) in the White House Situation Room.
Israel's attack on Iran Friday hit a key uranium enrichment facility in the country's centre multiple times, state TV reported.
The "Natanz enrichment facility has been hit several times," state TV reported, showing footage of heavy smoke billowing from the site.
Israel's army chief, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, said Friday that the military's strikes on Iran may not achieve "absolute success" and warned citizens to prepare for a potential Iranian response.
"I can't promise absolute success –- the Iranian regime will attempt to attack us in response, the expected toll will be different to what we are used to," Zamir said in a statement, while calling the strikes on Iran a "historic campaign unlike any other".
Israeli air space was closed Friday, the country's transport ministry said in a statement shortly after Israel announced it was conducting strikes on Iran.
"Air space is closed to takeoff and landing until further notice," the ministry said, as airport authorities asked travellers not to head to the country's main airport, Ben Gurion.
Fire and smoke were seen at a key site for Iran's Revolutionary Guards in Tehran after Israeli strikes, state TV reported.
"A fire and smoke is being seen at IRGC General Command Headquarters in Pirouzi Street in the east of Tehran," state TV said.
An Israeli security official said Israeli strikes against Iran on Friday had "likely eliminated" Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Islamic republic's armed forces.
"It is likely that the Iranian chief of staff and senior nuclear scientists were eliminated in the initial strike," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons.
Israeli strikes on residential buildings in the Iranian capital on Thursday killed a number of civilians including children, Iranian state media said.
"A number of people including women and children were martyred in a residential complex in Tehran," the official IRNA news agency reported.
Residential buildings in the Iranian capital were hit in an Israeli attack Friday morning, state media reported.
"Several buildings in Tehran... have been targeted by attacks," the official IRNA news agency said, naming neighbourhoods in multiple locations in the capital.
The top Democrat on the US Senate Armed Services Committee sharply criticized US ally Israel on Thursday for its strikes on Iran, accusing it of putting the region and American forces at risk.
"Israel's alarming decision to launch airstrikes on Iran is a reckless escalation that risks igniting regional violence," Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island said in a statement.
Blasts were heard Friday morning in Natanz city in Iran's central province of Isfahan, where a key nuclear site is located, state TV reported.
"Loud explosions were heard in Natanz", which hosts one of the main uranium enrichment facilities, state TV reported.
"We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme. We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility at Natanz... We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme," he said, adding that Israel had also hit Iranian nuclear scientists "working on the Iranian bomb".
Iraq closed its airspace and suspended air traffic across the country on Friday, state media said, after Israel said it carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites.
"The ministry of transport closes Iraqi airspace and suspends air traffic at all Iraqi airports," the Iraq News Agency reported.
The Israeli military said Friday it had completed a "first stage" of strikes that hit Iranian military and nuclear sites.
"A short while ago, dozens of IAF (Israeli Air Force) jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran," the Israeli military said in a statement.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran late Thursday not to respond to Israeli strikes by hitting US bases, saying Washington was not involved.
"Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel," Rubio said in a statement.
An Israeli military source told journalists on Friday that Israel struck Iranian nuclear targets and other military sites across Iran.
"The strikes we are conducting are dozens of strikes targeting military targets and targets related to the nuclear programme in different areas of Iran," the Israeli military official said, adding that the Israeli army believed that Iran had the ability to strike Israel "any minute".
Iran suspended flights Friday morning at the capital's main international airport Imam Khomeini after loud blasts were heard around Tehran, state TV reported.
"Flights from Imam Khomeini Airport have for now been suspended," state TV reported, citing the airport's public relations department.
Iran's air defence was activated Friday morning at full capacity, state TV reported, after a series of blasts were heard in Tehran.
"Iran's air defence says it is at 100 percent operational capacity," state TV reported, adding the reason behind the blasts remains unknown.
Oil prices surged more than six percent on Friday as Israel launched what it called a "preemptive strike" on Iran.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main US oil contract, was trading 6.3 percent higher at $72.29 per barrel, while Brent North Sea crude was up 5.7 per cent at $73.29.
