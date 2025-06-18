/Trump considering strike on Iran? US President holds national security meeting as tensions rise in Mideast

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jun 17) held a National Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the White House said. This comes amid reports that the US leader is considering whether to join Israel’s military operations against Tehran.

AFP reported, citing a White House official, that the meeting in the White House Situation Room lasted around one hour and 20 minutes. The official did not add further details.

Following the meeting, administration officials told NBC News that Trump is considering various options, including a US strike.

“We are waiting for the decision of the president,” a senior Israeli official told CNN.

The development comes after Trump said that he knows the exact location of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but will not target him, at least for now. Trump has also demanded Tehran’s “unconditional” surrender, as Israel and Iran exchange military actions for a fifth day.

According to US officials, Trump was keeping all options on the table. Although he had insisted that Washington had no involvement in Israel’s military campaign so far.

Trump earlier declared that the US had achieved “complete and total control” of Iranian airspace, suggesting that the US may get directly involved in the ongoing conflict between the two foes, Israel and Iran.

Trump’s comments come after media reports suggesting that he had recently turned down a proposal by Israel to assassinate Ayatollah Khamenei.

Meanwhile, the United States State Department said that Washington is setting up a round-the-clock task force to help Americans in the Middle East amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

“The Department of State has established the Middle East Task Force to help coordinate support for us, citizens, our US diplomatic missions and personnel and diplomatic engagement,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters during a press briefing on Tuesday.

“The task force is operating 24 hours a day over the past week to help keep us citizens informed. We have issued more than 30 security alerts to countries in the region and updated travel advisories for Iraq and Israel,” she said.